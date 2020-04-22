DNB Asset Management AS Reduces Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Incyte by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after acquiring an additional 149,527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,440,000 after acquiring an additional 857,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $99.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $102.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,129 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,044 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $122.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

