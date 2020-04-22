Zacks: Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Earnings of $6.59 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post earnings per share of $6.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.26 to $7.08. Anthem reported earnings per share of $6.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year earnings of $22.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.07 to $22.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $25.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.76 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANTM. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.36.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $249.37 on Friday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.51 and its 200-day moving average is $271.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Anthem by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

