Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Purchases 285 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,040,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,085,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $101.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $121.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.47.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

