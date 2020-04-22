Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,082 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,495,666,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 32,093.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128,924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $702,139,000 after buying an additional 547,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,279,037 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,411,269,000 after buying an additional 408,234 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe stock opened at $328.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.