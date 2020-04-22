iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,708 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 74,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 33,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $53.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

