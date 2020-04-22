CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised CenterPoint Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $15.51 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,646,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,006,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

