Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 120 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,100,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,964,000 after purchasing an additional 631,916 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,756,000 after purchasing an additional 551,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.