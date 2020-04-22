Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 863,657 shares of company stock valued at $123,406,971. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.83. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

