Csenge Advisory Group Has $671,000 Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,548 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.68.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

