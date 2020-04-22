DNB Asset Management AS Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $472.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.31 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.43%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.57.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

