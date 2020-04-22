Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 1,382 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,962,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,125,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 416,897 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 431,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $1,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $76.92 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cross Research cut Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.81.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

