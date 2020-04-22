Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stake Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $819,146,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,850,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,094,000 after acquiring an additional 81,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,474,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,556,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $163,227,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $105.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

