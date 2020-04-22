Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

