CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases Shares of 253 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after buying an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

VPU stock opened at $125.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $156.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.45.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

