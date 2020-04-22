Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $17,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 5.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 28.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.64.

MKC opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12-month low of $112.22 and a 12-month high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

