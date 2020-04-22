BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Shares of Masco stock opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.03. Masco Corp has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other Masco news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.