Chicago Capital LLC Sells 446 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,909,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 164,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 133,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 313,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,244 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

