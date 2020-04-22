TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 259.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.