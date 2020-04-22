First Hawaiian Bank Acquires 534 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,664,000. AJO LP raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 159,074.4% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,335,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,634 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

