Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.41. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $126.87.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hasbro from $94.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.26.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

