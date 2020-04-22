Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.