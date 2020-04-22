Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 234 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $274.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.23. The stock has a market cap of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

