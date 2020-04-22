First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE FRC opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.