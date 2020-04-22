iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 134.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICSH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,961,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,398,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,373,000 after buying an additional 1,685,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,949,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,122,000 after buying an additional 138,561 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,002,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 723,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares during the period.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.