DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,933 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 2.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ventas by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,430,000 after buying an additional 748,756 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

VTR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.76.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

