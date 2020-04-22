DNB Asset Management AS Sells 2,585 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 20.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $260,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,593,000 after buying an additional 1,113,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

NYSE OC opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

