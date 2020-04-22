Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at MKM Partners from $52.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wedbush upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

DRI stock opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.00. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

