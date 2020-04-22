Raymond James Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $75.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.90.

NYSE:DRI opened at $63.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $128.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,332,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

