Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.95

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 48379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Covanta to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $976.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.43 million. Covanta had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Covanta’s payout ratio is presently 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Silberman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $194,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 127,929 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

