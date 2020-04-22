Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Mizuho

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

EXC opened at $35.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. Exelon has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 8,260 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Exelon by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 107,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Exelon by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

