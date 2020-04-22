Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.55. Kansas City Southern reported earnings of $1.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 20.11%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 86,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after acquiring an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $131.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its 200-day moving average is $148.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

