Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.79.

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.59. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $184.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

