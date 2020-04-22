First Hawaiian Bank Sells 8,251 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,776,000 after purchasing an additional 32,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $623,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.