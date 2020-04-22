First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,238 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.71.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total transaction of $2,530,021.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,133,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.91 and its 200-day moving average is $254.59. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $196.38 and a 12-month high of $315.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.93 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $513.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.