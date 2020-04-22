First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,319 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 49.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 66,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,626,000 after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 65.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $117.49 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $170.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

In other news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

