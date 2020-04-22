First Hawaiian Bank Grows Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,122.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total value of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.40 and a 200-day moving average of $159.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

