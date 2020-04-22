First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 40,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 124,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

