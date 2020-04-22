Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Insider Deborah P. Majoras Sells 12,589 Shares

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.03. The stock has a market cap of $307.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 50,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.