Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $42.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL opened at $11.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.98. Carnival has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $15,112,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Carnival by 3,520.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Carnival by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 80,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.