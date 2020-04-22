Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after purchasing an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,675,000 after purchasing an additional 67,972 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,300,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,818,000 after acquiring an additional 91,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.25.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KMB opened at $139.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

