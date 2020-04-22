Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMS. CNB Bank bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CMS Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $46.03 and a 1 year high of $69.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

