Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210,859 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 46,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 362.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 323,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

