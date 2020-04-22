Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.6687 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

