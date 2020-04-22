BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin Sells 7,466 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $203,149.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BJ opened at $25.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $31.19.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,639,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 252,565 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.