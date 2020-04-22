Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 455 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.20.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.