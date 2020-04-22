Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,577,029.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $844,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $228.26 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

