Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,860 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,233.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,734,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after buying an additional 1,659,763 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 331,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 53,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 46,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

