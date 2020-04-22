Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $112.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

