Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 3,540 AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,109,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares in the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 71,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $241.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.26. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

