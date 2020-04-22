Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 158 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTX opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.73. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

